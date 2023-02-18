Left Menu

Close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria arrested with 9 pistols in Punjab's Rupnagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:08 IST
Close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria arrested with 9 pistols in Punjab's Rupnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A close accomplice of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was arrested in Rupnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Nine pistols, 20 live rounds and a magazine were recovered from Vishal Verma by the Rupnagar police, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

''In a major breakthrough, @RupnagarPolice has arrested Vishal Verma, a close accomplice of Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and recovered 9 Pistols along with 20 live Cartridges and a magazine. They were operating a weapon & drug smuggling racket,'' Yadav tweeted.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

