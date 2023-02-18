North Korea fires a ballistic missile, South Korea says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Japan's Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.
