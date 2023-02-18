Left Menu

North Korea fires a ballistic missile, South Korea says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-02-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:10 IST
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan's Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile.

