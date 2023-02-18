Mangaluru man gets four-year jail term in counterfeit currency case
He also circulated the fake note at an eatery and four other places.A few people who suspected that the notes were counterfeit had informed the police after which a probe was conducted.
A sessions court here has sentenced a 53-year-old man to four years of imprisonment in a 2019 case relating to the circulation of fake currency notes.
Abbas, a resident of Ira village in Bantwal taluk, was convicted for trying to circulate fake currency notes in Mulki area of Dakshina Kannada district. Police had seized 16 fake currency notes of Rs 100 denomination from him.
The chargesheet against him stated that Abbas had taken 20 colour printouts of three real currency notes of Rs 100 denomination at a photocopy shop on Falnir Road in the city on October 24, 2019. Later, he had given the fake note to a shop at Mulki after making some purchases. He also circulated the fake note at an eatery and four other places.
A few people who suspected that the notes were counterfeit had informed the police after which a probe was conducted.
