Left Menu

SC imposes interim stay on proceedings against govt official over rape of minor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2023 15:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 14:58 IST
SC imposes interim stay on proceedings against govt official over rape of minor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered an interim stay on the proceedings against a senior government official accused of molesting and raping a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Almora.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal issued notices to the Uttarakhand government, the Central Bureau of Investigation and others while seeking their response in four weeks.

Senior advocate Dama Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that the report of the Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Ranikhet, also countersigned by the Remand Magistrate, Almora, records the fact that the petitioner is a bilateral amputee (100 per cent handicapped by hands).

“The said report was made when the petitioner was arrested and was medically examined at the time of production before the Magistrate.

“Since the petition raises serious questions, issue notice, returnable in four weeks. It is stated that the final report has been filed on November 30, 2022 and the charges are yet to be framed. Therefore, there shall be an interim stay of further proceedings,” the bench said. The top court was hearing a plea filed by AV Premnath, who was posted as joint secretary at Delhi Secretariat, seeking a CBI investigation into alleged criminal conspiracy against him.

The officer had been charged under the POCSO Act and IPC sections 376 (rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and some provisions of the Information Technology Act. The police had claimed that the accused molested the minor in a school run by his wife's NGO 'Pleasure Valley Foundation' in Dandakanda village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid war-torn Ukraine; Pfizer, Valneva to stop testing Lyme disease vaccine in some U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: World Health Organization calls for more funding to aid...

 Global
3
Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek new club

Soccer-Atsu caught in earthquake hours after almost leaving Turkey to seek n...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023