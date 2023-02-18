Mobile phone tower theft: Three held in Bhayander in Thane

Three persons were arrested for alleged involvement in the theft of parts of a mobile phone tower in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The arrested accused comprise two staffers of a mobile phone service provider and a scrap dealer who bought stolen goods, said Central Crime Unit senior inspector Rahul Rakh.

A probe began into the theft of mobile phone tower parts after a complaint was received by Bhayander police on October 18 last year, and the three were held on a tip off from Hanuman Nagar on Thursday, he said.

Stolen items worth Rs 1.12 lakh have been seized, he added.

