2 people killed as motorcycle crashes with bus in Malda

Two people were killed after their motorcycle crashed with a minibus in West Bengal's Malda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Dangapara in the Bamangola police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Surajit Khan (24) and Pankaj Ray (19), they added.

Their bodies were sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

The bus has been seized and an investigation started, they said.

