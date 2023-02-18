Left Menu

UK's Sunak discusses Ukraine's long-term needs with Germany's Scholz

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 17:00 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the need to consider strengthening Ukraine's long-term defences in a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Munich Security Conference, Sunak's office said on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister stressed the need for allies to think not just about securing peace in the short term, but about strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defences," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The leaders agreed on the need to sustain the record level of international support for Ukraine. They agreed recent international offers of main battle tanks and other equipment would be transformational on the ground," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

