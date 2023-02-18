Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukrainian frontline appeal for help as global leaders meet

Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off a Russian push on the small eastern city of Bakhmut pleaded for more weapons from the outside world, as Western leaders met in Munich to assess the year-long war shaking Europe. DIPLOMACY

* The European Union is urgently exploring ways for its member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine, following warnings from Kyiv that its forces need more supplies quickly. * Poland is ready to support Ukraine with its MiG jets, but only if a broader coalition is formed with the United States as a leader, Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said.

* China has "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel on the fire" regarding the crisis in Ukraine, and continues to call for peace and dialogue, top diplomat Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the conference it was "obvious" Ukraine would not be the last stop of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, and that it was vital the West did not delay arms deliveries to help repel Russian forces.

* The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of inciting Ukraine to escalate the war by condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that Washington was now directly involved in the conflict because "crazy people" had dreams of defeating Russia. FIGHTING

* Blasts wounded two civilians and shattered several hundred windows in the west Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi as Russia fired missiles from the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched four Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were shot down by air defences. * The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday.

ECONOMY * The U.S. sanctions authority has launched an inquiry into Raiffeisen Bank International over its business related to Russia, the Austrian lender told Reuters on Friday, increasing scrutiny on the bank that plays a critical role in the Russian economy.

* Negotiations will start in a week on extending a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia after its invasion, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday. QUOTES

"He wants us to be dead," Zelenskiy told actor Sean Penn hours after Putin's invasion began a year ago, as seen in Penn's film "Superpower", which debuted on Friday. "He hates Ukraine. He hates us." (Compiled by Mark Heinrich and William Mallard)

