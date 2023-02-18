Left Menu

Russia says its forces capture village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-02-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 17:17 IST
Russia says its forces capture village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that an offensive push by its forces had yielded the capture of Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

A briefing note from Ukraine's General Staff earlier on Saturday said the village was being shelled, but made no mention of an assault.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023