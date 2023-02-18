Russia says its forces capture village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that an offensive push by its forces had yielded the capture of Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

A briefing note from Ukraine's General Staff earlier on Saturday said the village was being shelled, but made no mention of an assault.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account.

