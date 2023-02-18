Left Menu

Harris: Europe, U.S. making progress in Inflation Reduction Act talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2023 18:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 18:01 IST
US Vice President Kamala Harris (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Europe and the United States are making some progress in talks over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

Harris said she had discussed the matter in her bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at the annual gathering of top politicians, diplomats, military officers and defence industry chiefs and experts.

“We’re seeing some progress," she said in a panel discussion.

