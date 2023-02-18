Harris: Europe, U.S. making progress in Inflation Reduction Act talks

Europe and the United States are making some progress in talks over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

Harris said she had discussed the matter in her bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at the annual gathering of top politicians, diplomats, military officers and defence industry chiefs and experts.

“We’re seeing some progress," she said in a panel discussion.

