Left Menu

Man held for raping minor girl in parked train in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-02-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 18:29 IST
Man held for raping minor girl in parked train in Navi Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl several times in a parked train in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

The man, a resident of Arvi in Wardha district, and the victim are homeless and got to know each other while living under a bridge in Sanpada area, he said.

''As per the complaint filed on February 15, he raped her several times in a suburban train that was parked between Vashi and Sanpada stations. He was held on a tip of from Wardha on Friday,'' he said.

The man has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the railway police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023