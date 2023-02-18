LG Saxena inspects progress of ongoing Airport Drain project

The progress of the ongoing Airport Drain project, which aims at providing relief from flooding and waterlogging in and around the IGI airport and the adjacent Dwarka sectors during monsoons, was inspected by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday.

According to officials, the LG inspected the construction site of the culvert beneath the railway track and the site at Dwarka sector 8 and directed the officials to enhance the manpower and other resources to complete the drainage work at the earliest. The project will be completed by June 2023 and will also ensure hassle-free movement of delegates and dignitaries visiting the national Capital during the monsoon months for the G-20 Summit, they said.

''Construction of the airport drain along with the creation of water bodies will be a big relief for the air travellers and the local residents of Dwarka. During the monsoon, the overflowing water from the airport as well as from the streets of Dwarka could be channelised to these water bodies,'' Saxena said.

The project that would channelise the rain and stormwater discharge from the IGI Airport to Najafgarh Drain, is being executed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

''The existing two drains at the IGI Airport have proven insufficient for discharging the huge amount of rainwater from the airport which has often resulted in severe waterlogging during heavy rains and thus causing disruption and cancellation of flights,'' a statement from the LG office said.

It said that the DDA is also creating five water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing rainwater during monsoons and once completed the water bodies will have a total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh cubic metres of water that will prevent the rainwater from flooding onto the streets.

The airport drain will be capable of discharging 70 cubic metres of water per second during the peak rains and the drain would start from inside the IGI Airport premises, pass beneath the Railway tracks through a broadened culvert adjoining the airport boundary in Dwarka Sector-8 and connect to DDA’s trunk drain 2 that would further channelise the rainwater to Najafgarh Drain.

The airport drain will be 20 meters wide with a depth of 2 meters.

