Rajasthan govt committed to overall development of tribal regions, says CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government is committed to the overall development of tribal regions and the state Budget includes ''many important gifts'' for the area's overall development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

The chief minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Government Community Health Centre at Dhariyavad assembly segment in Pratapgarh district where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 11.74 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of 10 projects worth Rs 59.68 crore.

''The state government has not kept any shortfall in the Budget for the welfare of the tribals.

''The state government has given a major share in the Budget to the Mewar region under the irrigation sector as there is a strong potential for irrigation projects here,'' Gehlot was quoted as saying in a statement. Gehlot presented the 2023-24 Budget at the Legislative Assembly on February 10.

During his address, Gehlot announced that the state government would also open medical colleges in Pratapgarh, Rajsamand and Jalore districts.

Claiming that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state, the chief minister said, ''The state government is effectively implementing the schemes up to the grassroots level. In the Budget 2023-24, the amount of Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. ''Along with this, the insurance amount has also been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme.'' He added, ''In order to give relief to the common man from inflation, now 1 crore NFSA (National Food Security Act) consumers would be given free ration and free Annapurna food packets every month... 100 units per month free electricity will be made available to domestic consumers.'' The chief minister said the Old Pension Scheme, re-implemented in Rajasthan from a humanitarian point of view, would secure the futures of government employees. He also appealed to the Centre to re-implement the Old Pension Scheme in the interest of its employees.

Water Resources Development Minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya and Cooperative Minister Uday Lal Anjana were present at the ceremony.

