A court in Rajasthans Bharatpur district sent one of the accused, Rinku Saini, to police remand on Saturday in connection with the death of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.Station House Office, Gopalgarh, Ramnaresh Meena said no fresh arrest has been made in the case so far.The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five days police remand.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:21 IST
Accused sent to five day police custody in Bharatpur case
A court in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district sent one of the accused, Rinku Saini, to police remand on Saturday in connection with the death of two Muslim men from the state whose charred bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.

Station House Office, Gopalgarh, Ramnaresh Meena said no fresh arrest has been made in the case so far.

''The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five days police remand. The accused will be further interrogated,'' the SHO said.

The family members of the deceased had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police. Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night. He works as a taxi diver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the police said. Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning. Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said. The last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families. One of the key accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal. He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7. While on the run, Manu Manesar released a video message claiming his innocence in the Rajasthan case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

