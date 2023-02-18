Left Menu

EU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen

In the past, the focus on national interests has often prevented closer defence cooperation between European countries, hampering and slowing down joint procurement programmes. In her speech to the conference, von der Leyen earlier suggested the EU join forces with the bloc's defence industry to speed up and scale up the production of ammunition badly needed on the battlefield in Ukraine and to replenish stocks at home.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:43 IST
EU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday she was confident the EU's joint interest in getting more ammunition to Ukraine will trump individual national interests when it comes to common European defence procurement programmes.

The bloc is urgently exploring ways for its member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine, following warnings from Kyiv that its forces - which are firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily - need more supplies quickly. "As always in this atrocious war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, we see that we can move mountains under pressure, and therefore here too," she said in an interview with Reuters and other media at the Munich Security Conference.

"These are not normal times, these are extraordinary times. And therefore we should also look at extraordinary measures or procedures," she added. In the past, the focus on national interests has often prevented closer defence cooperation between European countries, hampering and slowing down joint procurement programmes.

In her speech to the conference, von der Leyen earlier suggested the EU join forces with the bloc's defence industry to speed up and scale up the production of ammunition badly needed on the battlefield in Ukraine and to replenish stocks at home. She proposed the bloc do what it did during the pandemic to prepare for the large-scale production of a COVID vaccine.

"We could think of, for example, advanced purchase agreements that give the defence industry the possibility to invest in production lines now to be faster and to increase the amount they can deliver," she said. Von der Leyen underlined that the bloc could not wait for months and years to be able to replenish its own military stocks or send munitions such as 155-millimetre artillery shells to Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the idea of joint procurement of 155mm shells – badly needed by Kyiv – at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. "At the moment we are talking about standardised ... ammunition that we would finance either on European level or member states level, that is the scheme behind it," von der Leyen said in the interview.

"I don't think that Ukraine will be in the position right now to finance that. Therefore we should finance this." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that Ukraine was using up artillery shells faster than its allies could currently produce them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023