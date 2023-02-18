Left Menu

Sunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 20:47 IST
Sunak, Harris discuss Ukraine, call the conflict 'a global war'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the countries which have supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts in Ukraine, Sunak's office said, describing the war as a "global war".

"The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris condemned those countries who have supported Putin's efforts politically and militarily," his office said in a statement after their meeting at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"They agreed that Putin's war in Ukraine is a global war, both in terms of its impact on food and energy security and in terms of its implications for internationally accepted norms like sovereignty," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023