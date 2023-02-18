Left Menu

G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:26 IST
G7 condemns North Korean long-range ballistic missile launch
The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of a long-range balistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, saying it required a unified response from the international community.

"This act is in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs), and threatens regional and international peace and security," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

"North Korea's reckless behavior demands a unified response by the international community, including further significant measures taken by the UN Security Council," they added.

