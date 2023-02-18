Police operation underway in Paris district of La Defense - minister
Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 22:42 IST
A police operation is underway in the French capital's La Defense business district, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Saturday as Paris police said "an incident" had triggered a panicked rush of people in the area.
A spokesperson for the Paris police department dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. The Paris police department earlier issued a tweet advising the public to avoid the area. It did not give further details.
