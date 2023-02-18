Police operation underway in Paris district of La Defense - minister

A police operation is underway in the French capital's La Defense business district, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter on Saturday as Paris police said "an incident" had triggered a panicked rush of people in the area.

A spokesperson for the Paris police department dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. The Paris police department earlier issued a tweet advising the public to avoid the area. It did not give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)