Women protest against liquor trade in Latur village, smash bottles
PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:09 IST
A group of women from a village in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday held a protest march against the liquor trade in the area and smashed bottles on the street.
The protest took place in Sonkhed village in Nilanga tehsil with participants alleging four illegal liquor shops were running there, officials said.
