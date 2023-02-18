Left Menu

UP: Boy dies after being bitten by stray dogs

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:12 IST
UP: Boy dies after being bitten by stray dogs
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old boy died after being bitten by stray dogs in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said a boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him.

The stray dogs kept bitting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy's family members said. The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023