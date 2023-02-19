Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide

Panic broke out briefly in a business and shopping district of Paris on Saturday after a man committed suicide, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death. People had rushed away from La Defense area in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Paris has been hit by a number of militant attacks in recent years.

