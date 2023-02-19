Left Menu

Odisha police unearth job racket, arrest mastermind from Bihar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 00:04 IST
Odisha police unearth job racket, arrest mastermind from Bihar
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police has arrested the alleged mastermind of an inter-state employment racket from Bihar for allegedly duping government job seekers of more than Rs six crore using a fake website.

The arrested man is being brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand from Hatua area in Gopalganj district of Bihar for his production before the court of SDJM here, the EOW said in a statement.

The accused had developed a website, which looked similar to that of a government website, displaying job advertisements.

He also had offices in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab and Haryana, the statement said.

Lakhs of aspirants had applied for posts like block coordinator, computer operator and block surveyor from 2020 onwards by paying the application fees.

The applicants enrolled were made to sit in online examinations. However, none of them was given appointments and was deliberately disqualified, the EOW said.

The amounts collected from the candidates landed in different bank accounts controlled or managed by the accused Dharampal Singh who was arrested on February 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

