Left Menu

North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, also issued a statement and further warned of a "strong and overwhelming" response to any "hostile" acts against Pyongyang. The state news agency KCNA said the missile flew 989 km (614 miles) to an altitude of 5,768 km (3,584 miles) for 4,015 seconds.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 03:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 03:41 IST
North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday -KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, in a "sudden launching drill" aimed at confirming the weapons' reliability, state media reported on Sunday.

North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States. "The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA said, calling it a "guarantee for and a clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent."

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, also issued a statement and further warned of a "strong and overwhelming" response to any "hostile" acts against Pyongyang.

The state news agency KCNA said the missile flew 989 km (614 miles) to an altitude of 5,768 km (3,584 miles) for 4,015 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023