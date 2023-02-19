China's top diplomat urges 'healthy development' of relations with UK - foreign ministry
China and the Britain should eliminate all kinds of interference and push for healthy development of bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi told Foreign Minister James Cleverly, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
Meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also said that China and Britain have strong economic complementarity and great potential for cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.
