Case against two men in Thane for killing friend 6 yrs ago

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 10:57 IST
Case against two men in Thane for killing friend 6 yrs ago
Six years after a man from Maharashtra's Thane district went missing, the police have registered a case of murder against two of his friends following a court directive, an official said on Sunday.

On January 11, 2017, the two accused came to the house of the 18-year-old victim, Parzej @ Parvesh Chouhan, in Kalwa area and informed him that there was a catering job for him, police inspector (crime) Gajendra Patil said.

The two accused took the victim with him and the latter did not return, he said quoting the complaint.

When the victim's family members enquired about him from the two friends, they gave evasive replies.

After a couple of days, the Dombivili police called up the victim's family and informed that his body was found on railway tracks and that it was a case of accidental death, the official said.

As the family suspected foul play, they approached a court which directed the police to register a case and conduct a probe into it, he said.

The Kalwa police on Saturday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe is on into the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

