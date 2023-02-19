Left Menu

Naxalites torch 3 machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh

Women Naxalites have set blaze three machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district, police said on Sunday.No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday evening between Kamteda and Gattakal villages under Partapur police station limits, about 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police Pakhanjore Dhirendra Patel said.The road construction work was being carried out under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 19-02-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 12:20 IST
Naxalites torch 3 machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Women Naxalites have set blaze three machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday evening between Kamteda and Gattakal villages under Partapur police station limits, about 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Dhirendra Patel said.

The road construction work was being carried out under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna. According to preliminary information, a group of armed women Naxalites, clad in uniform, stormed the construction site, threatened the workers to stop the work and snatched their mobile phones, the official said. The Naxalites then set ablaze two earth-moving machines and a mixture machine and fled, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot, Patel said, adding a search operation was underway there to trace the culprits.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, which consists of seven districts including Kankder, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, vehicles and machines used in the work, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023