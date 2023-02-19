LPG cylinder catches fire during wedding preparation; 2 dead, 1 injured
- Country:
- India
Two women were charred to death and another was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire during a wedding preparation here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Sikandra locality of this Uttar Pradesh district.
Mayank Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hariparwat, Agra said, ''In KK Nagar locality under the limits of the Sikandra Police Station in Agra, Gas Cylinder caught fire due to which two women were burnt to death.'' ''One person was injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital in Agra. The gas cylinder caught fire due to loosening of the pin and due to which it caught fire,'' he added.
The deceased are identified as Leela and Sheela and they are the residents of Nagla Budi in Agra, ACP said, adding, their bodies were sent to the mortuary and legal action will be taken after the investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gas Cylinder
- Uttar
- Sikandra
- Leela
- Agra
- Mayank Tiwari
- KK Nagar
- Nagla Budi
- Sheela
ALSO READ
Metro services in Agra to be operational by early 2024: Adityanath
Ace investor Ravi Agrawal emerges as the highest bidder in the Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd E-Auction; to acquire the jewellery manufacturing
Consider expeditiously plea by NGO to co-organise Chhatrapati Shivaji event at Agra Fort: Delhi HC to ASI
UP: JK Cement to set up Rs 500 cr project in Prayagraj
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of U.S. users - Downdetector