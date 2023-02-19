Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CRPF constable shoots himself dead in Dantewada

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night at the headquarters of the CRPF's 195th battalion in Barsoor police station area, around 400 km away from capital Raipur, an official said.

The jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Raipur at 1.40 am on Sunday, he said.

''Constable Gunin Das, belonging to CRPF's 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured,'' he said.

He was immediately taken to the unit's hospital, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital. Later, he was airlifted to Raipur and admitted to a private hospital where he died during treatment, he added.

Das, a native of Assam, had joined the duty on Saturday after returning from leave, he said.

''No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,'' he added.

The CRPF is extensively deployed in south Bastar, which comprises three districts, including Dantewada, for anti-Naxalite operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

