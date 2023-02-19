Left Menu

Bureaucratic reshuffle effected in Andamans

The previous DC of South Andaman, Suneel Anchipaka was shunted to Goa with immediate effect.Dr Satyendra Singh Dursawat, who was the DC North and Middle Andaman got the portfolio of Secretary, Agriculture and Tribal Welfare, while DC of Nicobar District, Yash Chowdhury, got transferred to Port Blair as Secretary, Education and Sports, the release said.Pallavi Sarkar became the new Social Welfare Secretary, and Aman Gupta was named Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science Technology, it added.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, new deputy commissioners were named for South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar, officials said. Veditha Reddy, a 2015-batch IAS officer became the new DC of South Andaman, Ankit Yadav (2018-batch cadre) was promoted to DC, North and Middle Andaman and Hari Kallikkat (2018-batch cadre) became the DC of Nicobar District, according to an official release.

Reddy was holding the position of Secretary (Education), while Yadav and Kallikkat were Additional District Magistrate (South Andaman) and Secretary (Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism), respectively. The previous DC of South Andaman, Suneel Anchipaka was shunted to Goa with immediate effect.

Dr Satyendra Singh Dursawat, who was the DC (North and Middle Andaman) got the portfolio of Secretary, Agriculture and Tribal Welfare, while DC of Nicobar District, Yash Chowdhury, got transferred to Port Blair as Secretary, Education and Sports, the release said.

Pallavi Sarkar became the new Social Welfare Secretary, and Aman Gupta was named Secretary, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

