Nagpur: Two attack woman shop owner for denying them free cigarettes

Two persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman paan shop owner who refused to give them free cigarettes, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Jaripatka on Saturday evening, he said.

''They hit her, smashed a beer bottle on her head and ransacked the shop. They have been charged with attempt to murder and other offences,'' he said.

