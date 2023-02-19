Raj: Youth found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A young man was found hanging on a foot-over bridge at Dahar Ka Balaji railway station here on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Bansal (40), a temporary resident of the Jhotwara area of this Rajasthan city.

Railway Police (GRP) Station Officer Sampat Raj said the body of a youth was found hanging on the foot-over bridge of Dahar Ka Balaji railway station on Sunday morning. He said the body has been kept in the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital for postmortem. The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of family of the deceased here from Surat. He said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

