Raj: Youth found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge

A young man was found hanging on a foot-over bridge at Dahar Ka Balaji railway station here on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Bansal (40), a temporary resident of the Jhotwara area of this Rajasthan city.

Railway Police (GRP) Station Officer Sampat Raj said the body of a youth was found hanging on the foot-over bridge of Dahar Ka Balaji railway station on Sunday morning. He said the body has been kept in the mortuary of Sawai Mansingh Hospital for postmortem. The post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of family of the deceased here from Surat. He said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The matter is being probed.

