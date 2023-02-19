Left Menu

Break silos, rise above hierarchies, redress grievances with human touch: PM Modi to bureaucrats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked employees of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions to break down silos and redress grievances with a human touch for nation-building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked employees of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions to break down silos and redress grievances with a human touch for nation-building.

''Break silos, increase teamwork, rise above hierarchies & redress grievances with a human touch,'' he was quoted saying in a ''chintan shivir'' or a brainstorming session organised for the ministry's officials on Saturday. The PM on Saturday addressed the officials. Some details of the deliberations were made public by the government on Sunday.

''An effective grievance redressal system is the true strength of a democracy,'' Modi had said emphasising the importance of timely grievance redressal to build a stronger democracy for the collective welfare of the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

