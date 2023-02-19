Left Menu

J-K LG asks youths to take maximum benefits of govt schemes

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked youths to take maximum benefits of government schemes to make their dreams a reality.

He also said the recently concluded 'Khelo India National Winter Games' at north Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have pushed forward the growth of winter sports in the country.

''The youth need to utilize the maximum benefits of the government schemes like mission youth, rural livelihood mission to realize their full potential and make their dreams a reality,'' Sinha said in this month's 'Awaam ki Awaaz'.

Highlighting the successful conduct of the Games, he congratulated the players from Jammu and Kashmir for their excellent performance.

The Lt Governor shared the inspirational and exemplary success stories of women and young achievers across the Union Territory and asked the departments concerned and officers to convert the suggestions into action.

''The active participation of the individual and the community can accelerate socio-economic growth. Our collective effort can help the society to prosper,'' he said. He said the International Women's Day next month will provide an opportunity to the society to celebrate women's achievements, recognize challenges, and ensure women's rights in every sphere.

''Let us come together and salute the spirit of Nari Shakti,'' the Lt Governor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

