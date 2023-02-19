Left Menu

UK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27. Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:57 IST
UK police find body near where woman went missing in late Jan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in the north of England said on Sunday they had found a body near where a woman went missing last month. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her dog near a river in Lancashire, northwest England, on Jan. 27.

Twenty-five minutes later her mobile phone, still connected to a work Teams call, was found on a bench. Her springer spaniel was found waiting nearby. Lancashire Police said they were called at 1136 GMT on Sunday to reports of a body in the River Wyre.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body," the police said in a statement on Twitter. "No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023