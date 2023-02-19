Left Menu

MP: Five killed, 35 injured in two accidents in Sheopur, Anuppur

PTI | Sheopur/Anuppur | Updated: 19-02-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 22:08 IST
MP: Five killed, 35 injured in two accidents in Sheopur, Anuppur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed and 35 others injured in two separate accidents in Sheopur and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

In Sheopur, four persons were killed and 31 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying people from a religious programme overturned between Ekdori and Shyampur in the evening, Raghunathpur police station in-charge Shyamvir Singh Tomar said.

''The driver of the tractor-trolley fled after the incident, he said. A case has been registered and search for the absconding driver is underway,'' he said.

In the second incident, two motorcycles collided head-on between Anuppur and Amarkantak at 7:30pm, killing one person and injuring four, said Tehsildar TS Nag.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India
4
He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Brook after win over NZ in 1st Test

He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Bro...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023