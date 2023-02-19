MP: Five killed, 35 injured in two accidents in Sheopur, Anuppur

Five persons were killed and 35 others injured in two separate accidents in Sheopur and Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

In Sheopur, four persons were killed and 31 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying people from a religious programme overturned between Ekdori and Shyampur in the evening, Raghunathpur police station in-charge Shyamvir Singh Tomar said.

''The driver of the tractor-trolley fled after the incident, he said. A case has been registered and search for the absconding driver is underway,'' he said.

In the second incident, two motorcycles collided head-on between Anuppur and Amarkantak at 7:30pm, killing one person and injuring four, said Tehsildar TS Nag.

