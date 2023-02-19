Man stuck between rocks on hillock rescued in J-K's Kishtwar

A man stuck between rocks on a hillock in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district was rescued on Sunday, police said.

Jaffer Hussain, a resident of the remote Malipath village, was on his way to Kishtwar from the upper reaches of Shalimar when he accidentally slipped and got stuck between the rocks, a police spokesperson said.

The police immediately launched a rescue operation after receiving a call from Hussain, he said.

After prolonged efforts, the police established contact with Hussain and safely rescued him, the spokesperson said, adding that he had been reunited with his family.

