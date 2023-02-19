‘Dacoit’ shot dead in Assam

An alleged dacoit was shot dead in Charaideo district of Assam on Sunday when he tried to flee upon seeing a police team that went to arrest him, a senior officer said.

The incident took place in Sessa Satra area in Sonari area in Upper Assam, the Dibrugarh Police officer said.

''Police opened fire on the dacoit, identified as Sanju Jaiswal, as he tried to escape on his motorcycle upon spotting a team which went in search of him. He was first asked to surrender. “The man was hit with two bullets and he died while being taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

The officer said Jaiswal was earlier arrested several times and was recently out on bail, following which he resumed criminal activities.

He was convicted in two cases and was charged in over 20 cases, the officer added.

