Left Menu

U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg News

Earlier this month, the United States issued new sanctions on Russia over cyber activities that targeted seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, following which Russia sanctioned 77 U.S. citizens from entering Russia in a retaliatory move.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 23:12 IST
U.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg News
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Biden administration is planning to impose new export controls and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, targeting key industries, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new sanctions will target Russia's defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several individuals, the report said, adding that U.S. and allies may also look into preventing the evasion and circumvention of sanctions in order to disrupt the support Russia receives from third countries. A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined comment when contacted by Reuters.

The European Union's proposal for new sanctions include Iranian entities seen to be providing Russia with drones and other military supplies, technologies, components, heavy vehicles, electronics and rare-earths, the report said. Earlier this month, the United States issued new

sanctions on Russia over cyber activities that targeted seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, following which Russia sanctioned 77 U.S. citizens from entering Russia in a retaliatory move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India
4
He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Brook after win over NZ in 1st Test

He is going to be a global superstar: England skipper Stokes lauds Harry Bro...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023