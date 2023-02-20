Men found charred: Body of stillborn baby exhumed in Nuh for postmortem

The body of a stillborn baby was exhumed here Sunday evening and sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, with the family alleging some Rajasthan Police personnel assaulted the pregnant woman.

The matter is linked to the alleged abduction and murder of two men from Rajasthan by cow vigilantes in Haryana.

A woman, the mother of an accused in the Rajasthan Police FIR, has alleged that her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost the baby after she was assaulted.

The Rajasthan Police has denied the allegation of the woman who said her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted by its personnel during a raid at her house.

Her son, Srikant Pandit, is an accused in the case of abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Dulari Devi, Pandit's mother, in her complaint had also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

The stillborn baby's mortal remains were exhumed in the presence of police and family members.

''We have exhumed the body of a stillborn baby today and kept it in the mortuary. Postmortem will be conducted by Monday by a board of doctors,'' Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI.

Earlier, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had indeed gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

''The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused that is why they levelling allegations,'' he said earlier.

Srikant Pandit was among the five men booked for allegedly abducting and killing two men whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday. The two victims, Junaid and Nasir, were alleged to have been abducted from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

