Lebanon's central bank chief says he will not renew his term

"No one has asked me to continue [as central bank chief] but even if they do, I think this is enough," he said in a televised interview with Egypt's AlQahera News on Sunday. Salameh also said Lebanon's current economic crisis was due to ongoing political instability and that parallel exchange rates in the country were the cause of inadequate foreign currency reserves.

Updated: 20-02-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 00:56 IST
Riad Salameh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Riad Salameh announced that he has decided to leave his post as chief of the central bank once his term ends in July. "No one has asked me to continue [as central bank chief] but even if they do, I think this is enough," he said in a televised interview with Egypt's AlQahera News on Sunday.

Salameh also said Lebanon's current economic crisis was due to ongoing political instability and that parallel exchange rates in the country were the cause of inadequate foreign currency reserves. Salameh added that Lebanon's foreign exchange reserves currently measured at $10 billion while gold reserves were valued at $17 billion.

