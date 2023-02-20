Left Menu

France's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Sunday to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's latest military attacks. Macron had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to "crush" Russia.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2023 01:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 01:35 IST
France's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Sunday to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's latest military attacks. Macron's office said in a statement the two leaders had discussed Zelenskiy's recent visits to London, Paris and the European Union in Brussels, and that Macron had reaffirmed to Zelenskiy NATO backing for more military supplies to Ukraine.

Macron also reaffirmed to Zelenskiy his support for a 10-point peace proposal laid out by Zelenskiy, during their phone call. Macron had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to "crush" Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023