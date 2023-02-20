France's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Sunday to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's latest military attacks. Macron's office said in a statement the two leaders had discussed Zelenskiy's recent visits to London, Paris and the European Union in Brussels, and that Macron had reaffirmed to Zelenskiy NATO backing for more military supplies to Ukraine.

Macron also reaffirmed to Zelenskiy his support for a 10-point peace proposal laid out by Zelenskiy, during their phone call. Macron had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to "crush" Russia.

