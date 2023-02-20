Left Menu

North Korean leader's sister warns against increased presence of U.S. strategic assets in region

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 03:51 IST
North Korean leader's sister warns against increased presence of U.S. strategic assets in region
Kim Yo Jong Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on Monday whether to use the Pacific ocean as its "shooting range" depends on the United States, after firing what appears to be yet another ballistic missile off its east coast.

In a statement carried by the state media KCNA, Kim said Pyongyang was carefully examining the impact of the increase U.S. strategic assets' presence in the region.

