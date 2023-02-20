Left Menu

Carrying out studies to implement micro-irrigation projects for cash crops: Kerala govt

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 20-02-2023 08:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 08:58 IST
The Kerala government has said that it was carrying out studies and making efforts to implement micro-irrigation projects in the state to ensure availability of water for cash crops, like cocoa, castor and cloves, in the hilly areas.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine announced this initiative of the state government after inaugurating a weir-cum-tractor way constructed at Alakkad Parakkadavu across the Eryam River in Kadannappally-Panapuzha Grama Panchayat in Kannur district of the state.

The Minister said that the government was going ahead with various irrigation projects that can ensure water availability for the agricultural sector.

He said that while carrying out the Parakkadavu project, besides a facility for irrigation, it was also considered as a potential source of drinking water.

Augustine said people should be cautious about a possibility of severe drinking water shortage in the near future.

''Ground water level is decreasing in Kerala,'' he pointed out.

He said that Kerala, which has 44 rivers, is experiencing water shortage and therefore, all efforts should be made to ensure access to clean water and revival of streams and rivers.

He further said when the LDF government came to power in 2021, only 17 lakh rural families in the state had drinking water.

''There are 70,80,000 families in the rural areas of Kerala. The number of 17 lakh was increased to 30 lakhs in a year and a half,'' he claimed.

