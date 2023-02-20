Left Menu

Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi's Delhi residence

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:13 IST
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident. ''My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately,'' he said in a series of tweets. ''It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence,'' Owaisi added.

