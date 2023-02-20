Left Menu

Goa: 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-02-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:43 IST
Goa: 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Police have arrested seven tourists for consumption of drugs during a random checking conducted with the help of a portable handheld analyser, an official said.

As part of this system, the saliva of a person is tested on the spot using the handheld oral fluid mobile analyser to detect consumption of narcotic substances and the device provides immediate results, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Anjuna police in a joint operation on Saturday conducted a random checking of tourists at Baga and Vagator beaches with the help of this device, he said. Two tourists each from Karnataka and Surat city in Gujarat and three from Kerala were nabbed for drug consumption and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The arrested persons were in the age group of 20 to 32 years, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023