Goa: 7 tourists held for drug consumption after spot test with handheld analyser

Goa Police have arrested seven tourists for consumption of drugs during a random checking conducted with the help of a portable handheld analyser, an official said.

As part of this system, the saliva of a person is tested on the spot using the handheld oral fluid mobile analyser to detect consumption of narcotic substances and the device provides immediate results, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Sunday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Anjuna police in a joint operation on Saturday conducted a random checking of tourists at Baga and Vagator beaches with the help of this device, he said. Two tourists each from Karnataka and Surat city in Gujarat and three from Kerala were nabbed for drug consumption and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The arrested persons were in the age group of 20 to 32 years, the police added.

