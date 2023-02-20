Left Menu

2 policemen killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-02-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 11:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two policemen were killed after Naxalites fired at them in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place between 7 am and 8 am under Bortalav police station limits in the district adjoining Maharashtra, when the two personnel were going on a motorcycle, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

As per preliminary information, district force head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable Anil Kumar Samrat were going towards the Maharashtra border from Bortalav police camp, he said, adding the two were not carrying weapons.

A group of armed Naxalites fired at them. One of the personnel died on the spot and the other one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the official said.

The Naxalites also set ablaze their motorcycle before escaping from the spot, located 180 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

A search operation is underway in the area, he added.

