Left Menu

Ex-Andaman chief secy gets bail in rape case

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:28 IST
Ex-Andaman chief secy gets bail in rape case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain was granted bail by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday in the rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

The bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash and Justice Md Nizamuddin granted conditional bail to Narain.

Advocate Pathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, told PTI he was moving the Supreme Court against the bail order.

''Narain was given conditional bail. Among the conditions are he cannot enter Andaman and Nicobar Island unless called for, he will not use officers to influence the witness, he cannot make phone calls to any officers and the victim party, he will deposit his passport and cannot leave India,'' Das said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's residence on the promise of a government job and then allegedly raped by multiple persons, including Narain.

The SIT filed a 935-page charge sheet in the case earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023