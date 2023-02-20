Left Menu

Several foreigners among those kidnapped in highlands of PNG - police

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:56 IST
Papua New Guinea police confirmed on Monday that several foreigners were among those kidnapped by armed criminals in the country's highlands region, hours after sources told Reuters an Australian university professor had been kidnapped in the region.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) said it was responding to confirmed reports of a number of hostages, including foreign citizens, being held by armed criminals in the vicinity of Fogoma’iu village at the border of Southern Highlands, and Hela provinces.

