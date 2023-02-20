China's top diplomat arrives in Moscow for talks on Ukraine – Kommersant
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 13:09 IST
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, has arrived in Moscow for talks on a possible peace plan for Ukraine, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.
"The main purpose of his trip is to increase the role of Beijing in the Ukrainian settlement," Kommersant said.
