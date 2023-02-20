Chinese foreign ministry says U.S. in no position to put demands on China

The United States is no position to put demands on China, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

"We do not accept pressure or coercion," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a regular press briefing when asked about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning China against aiding Russia in the Ukraine war.

